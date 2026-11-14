Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ice hockey-IIHF files challenge ​with CAS over decision to reinstate Russia, media reports ​say

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has filed ‌a challenge ​with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over its ruling to reinstate Russian teams in next year's world championships, according to media reports on Friday. The Athletic and TSN reported ‌that the governing body's challenge is based on the non-disclosure of ties to Russia by two of the three CAS panel members involved in the decision.

Tennis-Svitolina stuns Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals semis

Elina Svitolina overwhelmed Aryna Sabalenka in the deciding set to ‌seal a 6-3 3-6 6-1 upset on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals in Indian ‌Wells, where she will face Linda Noskova. Svitolina absorbed and redirected Sabalenka's power effectively, breaking the Belarusian six times before sealing her first victory over her opponent in more than six years with a forehand winner on her fourth match point. With the win, Svitolina improved to 2-6 against Sabalenka in their ⁠career ​meetings.

Soccer-Pochettino wants to end tenure ⁠as US coach on high note

Outgoing US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he is committed to ending his tenure on a ⁠high note before leaving to take charge of Manchester United. The Argentine's departure comes after he signed a new contract with US Soccer in ​August to lead the Americans through to the 2030 World Cup.

Soccer-New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine ⁠Mauricio Pochettino, who was announced as the new manager of Manchester United on Friday. PLAYING CAREER

Report: Red Sox, Jake Bauers agree to 4-year, $58M deal

The Boston Red ⁠Sox ​and first baseman Jake Bauers have agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract, ESPN reported Friday. Bauers, 31, is coming off a breakout season with the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, who had extended him a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer ⁠after the season.

Tennis-Svitolina says daughter remains priority after split from Monfils

Elina Svitolina said maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship with Gael Monfils ⁠and protecting the wellbeing of their ⁠young daughter are her priorities as she adapts to life after their split. The Ukrainian said she and Monfils, the French former world number six, remain in regular contact despite their separation, ‌which they announced ‌last month. The couple married in July 2021 and welcomed ​a daughter, Skai, in October 2022.