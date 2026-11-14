China, US discuss tariffs, farm trade ahead of Xi-Trump meeting

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 13:31 IST
China, US discuss tariffs, farm trade ahead of Xi-Trump meeting

China ​and the United States discussed tariff ​cuts, agricultural trade and ‌other issues ​at their first trade council meeting on Friday, China's Commerce Ministry said on Saturday, days ahead of an ‌expected leaders' meeting in Shenzhen next week.

"The two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive exchanges on implementing the outcomes of previous China-US economic and trade talks, including tariffs, ‌a reciprocal '$30 billion-for-$30 billion' tariff-cut arrangement, agricultural trade and other issues of mutual concern," ‌the ministry said. It did not say whether any agreements were reached. Both sides will continue using the council to address trade concerns, expand cooperation and reduce outstanding issues, the ministry added.

Following ⁠a September ​summit between Presidents ⁠Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Washington, the two sides proposed a $60 billion package of reciprocal ⁠tariff cuts, including roughly $17 billion worth of US farm goods that China imported in ​2024, but the plan has yet to be finalised. Chinese purchases of US farm ⁠goods other than soybeans are on track to hit a seven-year low this year, despite ⁠an ​agreement to buy $17 billion annually through 2028, a Reuters analysis of customs data showed earlier this month, underscoring persistent uncertainty over the deal.

Beijing has repeatedly urged ⁠Washington to implement the $60 billion tariff-reduction deal, calling it a prerequisite for increasing purchases of ⁠US farm ⁠goods. The White House said Trump will meet Xi on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen.

TRENDING

1
US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

Global
2
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
3
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
4
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026