US floated idea of Ukraine ceding Donbas for NATO membership, Zelenskiy says

President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said that US ​negotiators had ‌floated a ​question about Ukraine's potential withdrawal from its eastern region of ‌Donbas in exchange for joining NATO, following the latest round of peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi. Zelenskiy ‌reiterated his position that Kyiv was not ‌willing to retreat from its territory. He said that if Ukraine received a comprehensive security package, that includes ⁠security guarantees, ​a strong ⁠and well-funded Ukrainian army and funds to rebuild, he would ⁠put the question to a referendum.

"The Americans raised ​a question: "What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine ⁠withdraw from Donbas?" This was the first time this had ⁠been ​raised," Zelenskiy told reporters in remarks released by his office on Saturday. "That is why ⁠I believe NATO is back on the agenda. ⁠But ⁠you have also heard (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's signals, and this is an extremely difficult ‌conversation."