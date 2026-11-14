Iran's navy says oil tanker on fire after hitting mine in Hormuz
Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire on Saturday morning after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.
Iran's navy said an oil tanker caught fire on Saturday morning after hitting a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.
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