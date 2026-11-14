ASEAN not easing Myanmar approach, bloc's special envoy says

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 16:35 IST
ASEAN not easing Myanmar approach, bloc's special envoy says

ASEAN is not relaxing ​its approach to Myanmar under its Five-Point ​Consensus, though proposals concerning the country's ‌participation ​in high-level meetings remain under discussion, the bloc's special envoy on Myanmar said on Saturday.

The Five-Point Consensus is ASEAN's main framework ‌for responding to the crisis in Myanmar after a military coup there in 2021. It calls, among other things, for an immediate end to violence and the launch of constructive dialogue among ‌all parties, and offers ASEAN mediation and humanitarian assistance. ASEAN is under increasing pressure ahead ‌of a summit of its leadersin Manila that starts on Sunday to ease a five-year ban on Myanmar's military-backed leaders attending high-level meetings. Thailand and several other members have stepped up engagement with Myanmar despite its ongoing ⁠civil ​war.

ASEAN special envoy ⁠and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said a draft review of the Five-Point Consensus was still under ⁠negotiation and that "a number of proposals" would be presented to the ASEAN leaders. "To answer you bluntly, ​there is no easing (of the approach to Myanmar). There is still the Five-Point Consensus," ⁠Lazaro told a press conference, when asked whether the review could lead to adjustments to restrictions on Myanmar's political leadership.

Asked ⁠about ​Thailand's call to allow Myanmar's foreign minister to participate in meetings of ASEAN foreign ministers, Lazaro said it remained under discussion, but no decision had been made to allow ⁠the minister to take Myanmar's seat. "It's still there on the table. It's still a ⁠subject of discussion," she ⁠said.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are set to review their decision to exclude Myanmar when they meet in Manila from ‌November 15 ‌to 17.

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