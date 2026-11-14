Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
'We're still standing' King Charles jokes with Elton John in birthday clip
Britain's King Charles joked that he and Elton John were "still standing" in a clip recorded for the singer's radio show which was aired on Saturday - the monarch's 78th birthday. Charles had joined John for a special edition of the singer's "Elton John's Rocket Hour" on Apple Music to celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust and musicians who have supported his youth charity.
K-pop's Stray Kids to take 'RUN IT' tour to North America and Europe in 2027
Members of the K-pop group Stray Kids are set to perform in some of the biggest venues of their careers, as their extended "RUN IT" world tour moves into more stadiums across North America and Europe in 2027. The North American leg opens in Seattle on May 16, 2027, with the tour also set to include shows in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona among others, culminating in a summer performance at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.