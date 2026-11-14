Rugby-Inspired Wales beat New Zealand for first time in 73 years

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 21:42 IST
Rugby-Inspired Wales beat New Zealand for first time in 73 years

Wales pulled ​off one ​of rugby’s biggest ‌upsets, ending ​a 73-year winless sequence against New Zealand to ‌beat the All Blacks 35-28 in the Nations Championship on Saturday. They outscored the visitors five ‌tries to four to end a 34-match ‌winning streak for New Zealand in fixtures between the teams.

Wales last won against the All Blacks ⁠in ​1953 and ⁠have slumped to some of their worst results ⁠in recent years but produced a defensive performance ​for the ages to shade the Kiwis. They ⁠caught the visitors cold with two early tries ⁠and ​two more at the start of the second half, and heroic Welsh defence ⁠resisted waves of New Zealand attacks in the ⁠closing ⁠stages to hold on for a famous victory.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)

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