Rugby-Winger Joseph bags record five tries as England hammer Japan 78-15

England ​winger Will Joseph ​scored a record-equalling ‌five tries ​to lead his side to a runaway ‌78-15 Nations Championship win over Japan at Twickenham on Saturday. Joseph was making only his second ‌appearance for England, more than four ‌years after his debut, and started his return with a try from his first touch inside ⁠the ​opening 65 ⁠seconds before adding three more in the first ⁠25 minutes.

The 24-year-old scored a fifth after ​the interval to equal the record set ⁠by Rory Underwood in 1989 and matched by ⁠Josh ​Lewsey in 2003 and Henry Arundell at the last World Cup. England ran ⁠in 13 tries in a record score against ⁠Japan, ⁠and in the new Nations Championship competition.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)