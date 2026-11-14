SpaceX's Starship nears end of 15th test flight and return-landing attempt

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft cruised around the globe ​on Saturday nearing the end of its 15th test ​flight and what the company hoped would ‌be an ​unprecedented pinpoint return landing at the exact spot in Texas from which it launched.

Starship's uncrewed upper stage is poised to re-enter Earth's atmosphere after nearly a day in ‌orbit and steer back toward its launch tower, then make an engine-controlled final descent into the embrace of giant mechanical arms designed to catch the vehicle as it hovers over the launchpad. If successful, it will mark the first round-trip voyage of a vertically launched ‌spacecraft to orbit and back to the very spot where it left Earth, achieving a key test of ‌Elon Musk's long-pursued goal of producing a fully reusable rocket system.

The towering two-stage rocket's Super Heavy booster - the rocket's bottom half - carried Starship to space on Friday, lifting off from SpaceX's Starbase, Texas facilities. That booster had failed to return to the launch pad some 10 minutes after liftoff because of ⁠an onboard ​navigation issue, nixing SpaceX's plan to ⁠recover both parts of the rocket for the first time. Starship, cruising at an altitude of roughly 161 miles (260km), is expected to complete 14 orbits ⁠around Earth for a total flight time of 22 hours 32 minutes.

The 15th Starship flight since 2023 became the longest-lasting mission last night, ​lasting longer than the roughly three-hour trek in its 14th flight in September, when it reached orbit for the ⁠first time. SpaceX has spent roughly a decade developing Starship, which billionaire CEO Elon Musk sees as the future workhorse for the company's satellite business and ambitions ⁠to ​put humans on the moon and eventually Mars.

SpaceX's dominance in the global launch industry has been centered on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, which has launched over 700 times since 2010. That rocket's first stage is reusable, but its second ⁠stage - the part that delivers payloads into orbit - is discarded into the ocean after each flight. Starship's Super Heavy booster has ⁠been recovered on three previous test ⁠flights using the launch-tower catching system, the last such catch occurring in March 2025. The company has not made such a landing since, either because it planned to dunk it in ‌the Gulf waters ‌or because of an onboard glitch.