Iran's navy says three tankers on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz

Iran's ‌navy said ​three oil tankers caught fire on Saturday after hitting naval ‌mines in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.

One tanker hit a naval mine in ‌the eastern Strait of Hormuz on Saturday morning, ‌while two others struck mines later in the day. "Two violating tankers ... were attempting to slip through a prohibited route ⁠in ​the Strait ⁠of Hormuz when they hit naval mines, exploded, and burst ⁠into flames," Iran's IRNA news agency quoted the ​Revolutionary Guards Navy as saying about the evening incident.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify the reports. Iran has imposed ⁠restrictions ​on vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and has attacked ships ⁠it says violated those restrictions, as it seeks to ⁠assert ⁠control over the strategic waterway and exert pressure on the US.