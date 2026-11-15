Rugby-Ireland see off Fiji 43-15 to stay in Nations final hunt

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 03:48 IST
Rugby-Ireland see off Fiji 43-15 to stay in Nations final hunt

Ireland ​secured an ​emphatic 43-15 ‌victory over ​Fiji in the Nations Championship on Saturday ‌to stay in contention for a place in the final of the ‌new competition. Ireland were 17-15 ahead at ‌halftime and stretched their lead after the break to move to 20 points ⁠in ​the ⁠Northern Hemisphere standings, level with England and ⁠a point behind France.

Wingers Tommy O’Brien and ​Robert Baloucoune scored two tries ⁠each with Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter and ⁠Nick ​Tominey getting the other three. Fiji’s two tries came with four ⁠minutes midway through the first half from ⁠Josua ⁠Tuisova and captain Peceli Yato.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in ‌Cape ‌Town; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germ...

Global
2
BRIEF-Microsoft Says No Indication That FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop Is Related To Any Microsoft Services

BRIEF-Microsoft Says No Indication That FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop Is Rela...

Global
3
New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

Global
4
SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight with hopes of achieving first round trip

SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight with hopes of achieving first round tri...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026