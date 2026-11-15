Rugby-Ireland see off Fiji 43-15 to stay in Nations final hunt

Ireland ​secured an ​emphatic 43-15 ‌victory over ​Fiji in the Nations Championship on Saturday ‌to stay in contention for a place in the final of the ‌new competition. Ireland were 17-15 ahead at ‌halftime and stretched their lead after the break to move to 20 points ⁠in ​the ⁠Northern Hemisphere standings, level with England and ⁠a point behind France.

Wingers Tommy O’Brien and ​Robert Baloucoune scored two tries ⁠each with Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter and ⁠Nick ​Tominey getting the other three. Fiji’s two tries came with four ⁠minutes midway through the first half from ⁠Josua ⁠Tuisova and captain Peceli Yato.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in ‌Cape ‌Town; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)