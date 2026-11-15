Rugby-Ireland see off Fiji to stay in Nations League final hunt

Ireland secured an emphatic 43-15 victory over Fiji in ‌the Nations Championship on Saturday to stay in contention for a place in the final of the new competition.

Ireland were 17-15 ahead at halftime and stretched their lead after the break to move to 20 ‌points in the Northern Hemisphere standings, level with England and a point behind France. Wingers Tommy O’Brien ‌and Robert Baloucoune scored two tries each with Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter and Nick Tominey getting the other three.

Fiji’s two tries came with four minutes midway through the first half from Josua Tuisova and captain Peceli Yato. Ireland were wary of the danger ⁠of ​another upset in the Nations ⁠Championship after New Zealand and South Africa were beaten this weekend, but O’Brien went over in the eighth minute to ⁠settle their nerves.

Fiji’s double strike put them 12-7 ahead, however, before right wing Baloucoune went over twice in the ​last 10 minutes of the first half. Ben Volavola’s penalty on the stroke of halftime reduced Ireland’s ⁠lead to two points but after the interval the gulf in quality became more apparent.

Ireland stretched their lead when Kelleher scored ⁠from ​a lineout maul and Porter placed the ball over the line from a simple tap-and-go. Fiji’s desperation to stay in the contest led to many mistakes and Ireland took advantage in the 59th minute ⁠as Sam Prendergast sent a superb grubber kick through for O’Brien to pounce on before Timoney completed ⁠the rout.

Ireland must now ⁠beat South Africa and hope France, who host Argentina, and England, who take on New Zealand, falter in Saturday’s matches to secure a place in the ‌final at Twickenham ‌on November 29. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​Editing by Ed Osmond)