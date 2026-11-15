Israeli military says it struck senior commander in Hamas' military wing

The Israeli ​military said on ‌Sunday it had ​struck a senior commander in Hamas' military wing, ‌and Hamas sources told Reuters the strike killed senior armed Hamas commander Samir Abu Younis in ‌Khan Younis.

Abu Younis was commander of the ‌Rafah brigade in Hamas' armed wing, the sources said. Medics said Abu Younis was killed and others ⁠were ​wounded in an ⁠airstrike that targeted him in a street in ⁠the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern ​Gaza Strip.

An October 2025 ceasefire halted major ⁠fighting but has not stopped Israeli attacks or ⁠secured ​Hamas' disarmament. Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since ⁠the ceasefire went into effect. Five Israeli soldiers have ⁠been ⁠killed during the same period.