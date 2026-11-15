Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles towards Riyadh, drones in Eastern Province

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 08:23 IST
Saudi-led coalition intercepts missiles towards Riyadh, drones in Eastern Province

​The Saudi-led coalition ​fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis ‌said on ​Sunday it had intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles launched towards ‌the Saudi capital Riyadh and three drones in the kingdom's oil-rich Eastern Province.

The Houthis, who control most of ‌the populous parts of Yemen, have intensified attacks ‌on the Saudi capital in recent days. A Houthi attack last week damaged an administrative building of the state ⁠oil ​company Saudi ⁠Aramco in Riyadh's financial hub. The Eastern Province, the economic powerhouse ⁠of Saudi Arabia, has been subject to multiple attacks ​by Houthis in the past few weeks.

It contains the ⁠majority of the kingdom's oil and gas reserves and is ⁠home ​to Aramco's headquarters, which suffered extensive damage in an attack in October. The Houthis have ⁠stepped up strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities, ⁠while ⁠Saudi Arabia has ramped up airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response.

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