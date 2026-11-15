Tennis-Sabalenka apologises for outburst during loss to Svitolina

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 08:40 IST
Tennis-Sabalenka apologises for outburst during loss to Svitolina

Aryna Sabalenka apologised ​on Saturday for her angry ‌outburst during ​her defeat by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals. Television footage appeared to show the Belarusian swearing during Friday's ‌round-robin match, with some social media users interpreting her remarks as being directed at Svitolina or Ukrainians. The loss eliminated Sabalenka from the season-ending tournament.

"My comment was not directed at ‌Elina," Sabalenka said in a social media post. "I was frustrated with a small ‌group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment.

"That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone I offended. "Elina played a great ⁠match, and ​I wish her ⁠all the best for the rest of the tournament."

Svitolina did not shake hands with Sabalenka after the ⁠match, maintaining her policy of not doing so with Russian or Belarusian opponents following Russia's 2022 ​invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow launched with Belarus as a staging ground. Asked about ⁠her reaction to Sabalenka's apology, Svitolina called for mutual respect, acknowledging that fans' passions can sometimes run high.

"We've ⁠played ​many times with Aryna. She has her fans, I have my fans," she told reporters after her semi-final win over Linda Noskova on Saturday. She expressed hope ⁠that matches between the two of them would be respected, "because yes, sometimes in some matches ⁠that we've played, ⁠also been not great comments towards me in regards of the war."

Svitolina, the 2018 WTA Finals champion, faces Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva ‌in Sunday's ‌final.

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