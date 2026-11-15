Rugby-Inspired Wales beat New Zealand for first time in 73 years

Wales ‌pulled ​off one of rugby’s biggest upsets, ending a 73-year ‌winless sequence against New Zealand to beat the All Blacks 35-28 in the Nations Championship on ‌Saturday.

They outscored the visitors five tries to ‌four to end a 34-match winning streak for New Zealand in fixtures between the teams. Wales last won ⁠against ​the All ⁠Blacks in 1953 and have slumped to some of ⁠their worst results in recent years but produced ​a defensive performance for the ages to shade ⁠the Kiwis.

They caught the visitors cold with two ⁠early ​tries and two more at the start of the second half, and heroic ⁠Welsh defence resisted waves of New Zealand attacks in ⁠the ⁠closing stages to hold on for a famous victory. (Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)