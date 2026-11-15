Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in August 2025

Megaspeed said ​on Sunday ​that Chinese businesswoman ‌Alice Huang, ​whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen ‌Huang raised US national security concerns, had officially left Megaspeed on August 30, ‌2025, and had no current role ‌at the Singapore-based company. "Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private ⁠matters," ​the ⁠company added in a statement.

"Megaspeed is aware ⁠of recent media reports containing assertions about ​our business, supply chain and global operations ⁠that are not supported by verifiable ⁠evidence." The ​company said it conducted "legitimate and lawful business" and had retained ⁠external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal ⁠investigation.