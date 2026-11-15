Cricket-Banton century and Atkinson's four wickets help England level series v Australia

England opener Tom Banton struck a superb century and ​fast bowler Gus Atkinson claimed four wickets ​as England beat Australia by 135 ‌runs ​in the second One-Day International in Adelaide on Sunday to level the three-match series at 1-1. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl, but ‌Banton set the tone for England's imposing total by taking the attack to the hosts from the outset. The right-hander reached the second ODI century of his career from just 86 balls before finishing with ‌121 off 99 deliveries, including 12 fours and four sixes.

After England lost Ben Duckett with the ‌score at 19-1, Banton and Joe Root rebuilt the innings with a 137-run second-wicket partnership, the highest stand for that wicket by an England pair in a 50-over match on Australian soil. Root provided stability with 62 from 68 balls as ⁠England seized ​control.

Australia briefly worked their ⁠way back into the contest with three wickets in the middle overs, but wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox counterattacked with 67 off ⁠49 deliveries and all-rounder Will Jacks struck an unbeaten 54 from 40 balls to propel England to 355-6, their ​highest ODI total on Australian soil. Xavier Bartlett was the pick of Australia's bowlers with figures ⁠of 3-72.

Set 356 to win, Australia suffered a disastrous start as Atkinson ripped through the top order, leaving the hosts reeling ⁠at ​29-4. Matt Renshaw (63) and Cameron Green (64) mounted a spirited fightback to keep Australia in contention, but spinner Liam Dawson removed both batters to extinguish the home side's hopes.

England's attack maintained the pressure throughout, ⁠with Atkinson finishing with outstanding figures of 4-28. Dawson and all-rounder Sam Curran chipped in with two ⁠wickets apiece as the ⁠tourists wrapped up a comprehensive victory. Australia had won the opening ODI in Perth by seven wickets, with the series now set for a decider in ‌Hobart on Wednesday.