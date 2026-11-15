Ukraine says it struck petrochemical plant and oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan, defence plant in Bryansk
Ukrainian forces struck the Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical plant, a major producer of rubbers and plastics, and an oil refining facility in Russia's Tatarstan region overnight, Kyiv's General Staff said on Sunday.
In a statement, it added that the Monolit defence and aviation manufacturing plant in the western Bryansk region, which produces helicopters and spare parts, had also been attacked.