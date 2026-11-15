Ukraine says it struck petrochemical plant and oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan, defence plant in Bryansk

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 16:31 IST
Ukraine says it struck petrochemical plant and oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan, defence plant in Bryansk

​Ukrainian ‌forces struck the Nizhnekamskneftekhim ​petrochemical plant, ‌a major producer of rubbers and plastics, and ‌an oil refining ‌facility in Russia's Tatarstan region overnight, Kyiv's ⁠General ​Staff ⁠said on Sunday.

In a ⁠statement, it added that ​the Monolit defence ⁠and aviation manufacturing plant in ⁠the ​western Bryansk region, which produces ⁠helicopters and spare parts, ⁠had ⁠also been attacked.

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