Ukraine says it struck petrochemical plant and oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan, defence plant in Bryansk

​Ukrainian ‌forces struck the Nizhnekamskneftekhim ​petrochemical plant, ‌a major producer of rubbers and plastics, and ‌an oil refining ‌facility in Russia's Tatarstan region overnight, Kyiv's ⁠General ​Staff ⁠said on Sunday.

In a ⁠statement, it added that ​the Monolit defence ⁠and aviation manufacturing plant in ⁠the ​western Bryansk region, which produces ⁠helicopters and spare parts, ⁠had ⁠also been attacked.