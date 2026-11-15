Soccer-Tenerife return to action with emotional De Miguel tribute after striker's death

Spanish second division team Tenerife ​returned to action on Sunday ​for the first time ‌since the ​death of striker Jesus De Miguel, with emotional tributes before and during their game against ‌Ceuta. De Miguel died on November 3, a day after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a league match at home.

Tributes took place around the country ‌and on Sunday at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez stadium, Tenerife paid ‌their own respects. A lengthy standing ovation bookended a minute of silence before the match. In the ninth minute play was stopped and a further round of applause followed, ⁠while a ​video of De ⁠Miguel was shown around the stadium, as occurred in all first and second tier ⁠games in Spain last weekend.

Tenerife fans also unfurled a banner reading "Jesus De Miguel, ​9, eternally blue and white." Tenerife forward Nacho Gil opened the scoring ⁠in the 40th minute and he celebrated by holding up De Miguel's shirt to the ⁠crowd. ​Gil then revealed a message written under his shirt saying "Demi (De Miguel's nickname), always in our hearts."

Last Saturday Tenerife's game with Granada was ⁠postponed and the club invited fans to the stadium to pay their respects ⁠to De ⁠Miguel. The squad and staff were present at the Heliodoro and in Navahermosa three days earlier, where De Miguel ‌was laid ‌to rest.