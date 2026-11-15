Tennis-Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 20:41 IST
Tennis-Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win

World number one Alexander ​Zverev eased past debutant Rafael ​Jodar in straight ‌sets on ​Sunday to score an opening group win at the start of the ATP Finals ‌in Turin. The German, a two-time champion at the season-ending tournament of the top eight players, bagged a break in each set to clinch ‌a 6-4 6-4 victory over the 20-year-old Spaniard, who has ‌played a sensational first season on tour and has risen from the mid-100s to the top 10 in less than 12 months.

Jodar, however, could do little ⁠to ​tame Zverev's booming ⁠serve and the most experienced ATP Finals player in the field, playing his ⁠31st match, earned a break to go 4-3 up with a superb ​backhand down the line. The Spaniard had two rare break chances ⁠at 5-4 behind but could not convert either. Instead Zverev bagged the set ⁠in ​the next game and grabbed a break early in the second set to open up a 3-1 lead.

He was never ⁠troubled again as he comfortably held serve for his first win in ⁠the John ⁠McEnroe group. World number four Ben Shelton takes on France's Arthur Fils in the other match of the ‌group ‌on Sunday.

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