Soccer-Tenerife return to action with emotional De Miguel tribute after striker's death

Spanish second ​division team Tenerife returned to action ​on Sunday for the first ‌time since ​the death of striker Jesus De Miguel, with emotional tributes before and during their game against Ceuta.

De Miguel ‌died on November 3, a day after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a league match at home. Tributes took place around the country and on Sunday at the Heliodoro ‌Rodriguez Lopez stadium, Tenerife paid their own respects.

A lengthy standing ovation bookended a ‌minute of silence before the match. In the ninth minute play was stopped and a further round of applause followed, while a video of De Miguel was shown around the stadium, as occurred ⁠in all ​first and second ⁠tier games in Spain last weekend. Tenerife fans also unfurled a banner reading "Jesus De Miguel, 9, eternally blue ⁠and white."

Tenerife forward Nacho Gil opened the scoring in the 40th minute and he celebrated by ​holding up De Miguel's shirt to the crowd. Gil then revealed a message ⁠written under his shirt saying "Demi (De Miguel's nickname), always in our hearts." Neal Viereck added a second four minutes ⁠from ​time to seal a 2-0 win for Tenerife, ending a run of six games without a win.

Tenerife are 14th in the Segunda standings, while Ceuta are ⁠bottom. Last Saturday Tenerife's game with Granada was postponed and the club invited fans to the ⁠stadium to pay ⁠their respects to De Miguel. The squad and staff were present at the Heliodoro and in Navahermosa three days earlier, where ‌De Miguel ‌was laid to rest.