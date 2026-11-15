Ice hockey-Dominant United States rout Finland 5-0 to extend unbroken world final streak

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 22:36 IST
Ice hockey-Dominant United States rout Finland 5-0 to extend unbroken world final streak

The United States scored ​three times in 95 ​seconds to seal a ‌5-0 win ​over Finland in Herning, Denmark, and reach their 25th consecutive women's ice ‌hockey world championship final. The defending champions will play for a 12th title on Monday against the winners of Sunday's other ‌semi-final between Canada and Sweden. Finland will face the ‌losers for bronze.

Finland had early chances to open the scoring, but goals from Kelly Pannek and Alex Carpenter sent the United States into ⁠the ​first intermission two ⁠goals ahead. Caroline Harvey, Lacey Eden and captain Hilary Knight then struck ⁠in a 95-second burst late in the second period to make ​it five past Finland, putting the Americans on course ⁠for another final. With the result all but settled, the Americans had ⁠an ​easy third period in which neither team scored.

The defending champions have reached every final since the tournament ⁠began in 1990 and won it 11 times. The United States ⁠and Canada ⁠have met in every final since 1990 except in 2019, when the Americans beat hosts ‌Finland ‌in a shootout.

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