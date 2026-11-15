Rugby-England have injured trio back for All Blacks clash

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 23:56 IST
Rugby-England have injured trio back for All Blacks clash

England ​starters Seb Atkinson, ​Ollie Chessum ‌and George ​Furbank have all been cleared to train again ‌ahead of next Saturday's Nations Championship clash against New Zealand. The trio were injured in ‌the 45–22 victory over Australia at ‌the start of the month's programme and missed Saturday's 78-15 victory over Japan, England's record score ⁠in ​the ⁠fixture.

Uncapped Harlequins flanker Jack Kenningham has also been ⁠called up to a 36-man squad in ​place of the injured Tom Curry, the ⁠Rugby Football Union said on Sunday. A win over ⁠New ​Zealand would give England a chance of finishing top of the ⁠Northern Hemisphere section and taking a place in ⁠the ⁠November 29 final of the inaugural competition.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Toby Davis)

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