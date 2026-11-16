Ice hockey-IIHF confirms Russia will miss World Juniors over Canada restrictions

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 00:02 IST
Ice hockey-IIHF confirms Russia will miss World Juniors over Canada restrictions

Russia will miss ​the 2027 ​World Junior Championship ‌because of ​entry restrictions imposed by the Canadian government, the ‌International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed on Sunday. The IIHF said it had considered alternative arrangements but ‌decided Canada would remain as host, with ‌the tournament proceeding from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Citing Russia's war ⁠in ​Ukraine, ⁠Canadian sports secretary Adam van Koeverden told Reuters on ⁠Wednesday that Canada would deny entry to Russian ​and Belarusian athletes and officials coming ⁠to compete, even those with valid visas. The IIHF suspended ⁠teams ​from both countries in 2022 after Moscow launched its invasion from Russian ⁠and Belarusian territory, although last month’s Court of ⁠Arbitration ⁠for Sport ruling ordered the federation to readmit Russian teams to ‌five ‌championships.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026