Tennis-WTA chair is fully confident of financial recovery in 2027

Women's Tennis Association Chair ​Valerie Camillo said she expects a return to "normal operations, normal financials" ‌in ​2027 and that she has full confidence in its outlook despite reports the tour could run short of cash.

The Telegraph reported in September that the WTA projects operating losses of $23 million this year, adding that its accounts could move into the red by autumn 2027. Camillo did ‌not directly address the reported figures when asked in an interview with Reuters at the WTA Finals, but said that 2026 was a year of transition.

More than a billion people watched women's tennis last year, leaving it well placed for growth, she said. "Everyone should be very confident in the future of the WTA," she said.

RELOCATION COSTS This year, the tour absorbed the unexpected cost of moving the season-ending ‌event to Indian Wells, after deciding to end an agreement under which Riyadh hosted the Finals with the backing of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The WTA ended the three-year deal after ‌two years to secure certainty over where the event would be held, given uncertainty in the region, she said. Camillo said the tour took on the full financial investment of staging the tournament and was also funding the Finals prize money pool in full.

She described the PIF as a continuing partner, noting that it still sponsors the tour's maternity fund and is a sponsor of this year's Finals. Pressure on finances is also tied to CVC Capital Partners, which acquired ⁠a 20% stake ​in the WTA's commercial arm in 2023 for $150 ⁠million paid over five years. That funding, about $30 million a year, ends in 2027.

EQUAL PRIZE MONEY Asked about criticism that the CVC money had gone too heavily into prize money, Camillo said equal pay was the foundation of the tour ⁠and that prize money would not be cut. She said all combined WTA-ATP Masters 1000 events would offer equal prize money next year, joining the Grand Slams.

The WTA has not yet set prize money for the ​2027 Finals. In September, Camillo said the tour was considering alternatives including a profit-sharing model with players. This year's total prize pool of $10 million is a drop from $15.5 million ⁠in 2025. Camillo also described a new Tournament Investment Fund, designed to help tournaments keep strong player fields and to support events in weaker calendar slots.

It is part of the 2027 calendar overhaul after players asked for lighter commitments. Under the ⁠changes, ​the number of WTA 500 events each player is committed to will fall from six to four. CHARLOTTE AND TOUR UNIFICATION

The WTA will stage the Finals in Charlotte, North Carolina, for at least three years from 2027. The event will be indoors at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. That could shrink the Finals from their current eight-day run down to five ⁠days to accommodate the NBA's schedule. Camillo said a format is being developed with players and an announcement is expected soon.

She also said talks continue on closer cooperation between the men's ⁠and women's tours, but said any deal must be ⁠right for the women's game and protect its marketing profile. Camillo also cited new initiatives such as a collaboration with TikTok and one with Mercedes-Benz, which will see the winner of Sunday's final driving away with an SL 55 in the WTA's signature purple color.

"We continue our really ‌strong commercial growth, attracting new partnerships, ‌and we're now self-operating our Finals, our media rights, our production," she said. "Our future trajectory is ​incredible."