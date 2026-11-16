Soccer-Morocco's AS FAR win record third CAF Women's Champions League title

Morocco's AS ​FAR became ​the first team ‌to win ​the CAF Women’s Champions League three ‌times after beating South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in Sunday's final in Egypt. Imane ‌Touriss scored twice and Hiba Youssoufi ‌was also on target for AS FAR, while Refilwe Tholakele netted for Sundowns.

The victory ⁠took ​AS ⁠FAR, who became the first team to ⁠retain the trophy, clear of Sundowns as ​the competition's most successful club, with ⁠the teams having entered the final level ⁠on ​two titles each. Sundowns won the inaugural tournament in 2021 and ⁠reclaimed the trophy in 2023, while AS ⁠FAR ⁠secured their first title in 2022.