Mexican journalist who reported on missing people found dead in Acapulco

Mexican authorities said on Sunday they have ​launched a murder investigation over the death ​of journalist Eduardo Flores, who ‌covered ​security, social issues and missing persons from the coastal city of Acapulco and whose killing would mark the latest in a series ‌of attacks targeting reporters. Mexico consistently ranks among the deadliest countries for reporters. London-based advocacy group Article 19 has documented 181 such cases since 2000 in the Latin American country, many of these concentrated in ‌states with a strong presence of organized crime groups, including six in the first seven ‌months of 2026.

These murders are rarely solved and last year, Reporters Without Borders ranked Mexico as the second-most dangerous place to work for journalists after Gaza. Flores' employer Enfoque Informativo said the body was found on Saturday night ⁠on ​the outskirts of Acapulco, a ⁠popular resort city in southern Guerrero state. "This attack not only takes the life of a colleague, friend, and valuable ⁠human being; it constitutes a direct attack on freedom of expression," Enfoque Informativo said in a statement.

"They will not ​silence us. We will continue to report with the same determination and professional ethics ⁠that characterized the work of Eduardo Flores Salado." It called on state prosecutors to run a thorough and transparent investigation to ⁠hold ​the culprits responsible. Guerrero's state prosecutors' office has opened a murder investigation, but it has not yet said how Flores was killed or confirmed any arrests.

Flores' death follows that of ⁠Roxana Guzman, who directed a Veracruz crime news outlet, Pulso Informativo del Sureste. A video she recorded ⁠of masked men ⁠breaking down her front door before her abduction on June 2 was widely shared on social media. Her remains were found a month later.