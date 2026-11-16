The United States and Canada will meet again in the women's ice hockey world championship final, after both sides comfortably won ‌their semi-finals in Herning, Denmark on Sunday.

The Americans scored three times in 95 seconds to seal a 5-0 win over Finland in Sunday's first semi-final. The defending champions will play for a 12th title in their 25th ‌consecutive final. Canada advanced with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sweden. Sarah Fillier opened the scoring on a ‌power play before Sarah Wozniewicz doubled the lead, and Emma Maltais added a third early in the final period. Sweden will face Finland for bronze.

Finland had early chances to open the scoring against the United States, but goals from Kelly Pannek and ⁠Alex Carpenter ​sent the Americans into ⁠the first intermission two goals ahead. Caroline Harvey, Lacey Eden and captain Hilary Knight then struck in a 95-second burst late in the ⁠second period to put the result beyond doubt before the Americans saw out a scoreless third.

The United States have ​reached every final since the tournament began in 1990 and have won the title 11 times. ⁠They have faced Canada in every final except in 2019, when the Americans beat hosts Finland in a shootout. Canada, however, lead ⁠the ​all-time standings with 13 world titles. "We expected a good fight from them. Finland is a fast team, they're skilled, and they're relentless the whole sixty," Harvey said. "We're hoping to carry the momentum into tomorrow, ⁠build on the good habits, and win a gold medal," she added.

"They were better in every area of ⁠the game but we ⁠gave our all, too bad we couldn't score on our chances. We put up a fight and I'm proud of our team," said Finland's Emma Nuutinen. The final ‌will be ‌played on Monday in Herning.