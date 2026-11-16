Martine Moise, widow of Haiti's slain president, registers as presidential candidate
Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's last president whose 2021 assassination marked a major turning point for the Caribbean nation, has registered as a candidate for Haiti's first election in a decade, according to the electoral council's website on Sunday.
Haiti last held an election in 2016 and successive leaders - navigating the expanding influence of powerful armed gangs - have repeatedly delayed a vote, citing insecurity. Elections are currently scheduled for July next year.