Martine Moise, widow of Haiti's slain president, registers as presidential candidate

​Martine ​Moise, the widow ‌of Haiti's ​last president whose ‌2021 assassination marked a major turning point for the Caribbean ‌nation, has registered as a ‌candidate for Haiti's first election in a decade, ⁠according to ​the ⁠electoral council's website on Sunday.

Haiti ⁠last held an election ​in 2016 and successive ⁠leaders - navigating the expanding influence ⁠of ​powerful armed gangs - have repeatedly delayed a vote, ⁠citing insecurity. Elections are currently ⁠scheduled ⁠for July next year.