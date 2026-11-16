Martine Moise, widow of Haiti's slain president, registers as presidential candidate

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 06:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 06:52 IST
Martine Moise, widow of Haiti's slain president, registers as presidential candidate

​Martine ​Moise, the widow ‌of Haiti's ​last president whose ‌2021 assassination marked a major turning point for the Caribbean ‌nation, has registered as a ‌candidate for Haiti's first election in a decade, ⁠according to ​the ⁠electoral council's website on Sunday.

Haiti ⁠last held an election ​in 2016 and successive ⁠leaders - navigating the expanding influence ⁠of ​powerful armed gangs - have repeatedly delayed a vote, ⁠citing insecurity. Elections are currently ⁠scheduled ⁠for July next year.

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