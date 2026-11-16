Restive pro-Russian Moldovan region set for runoff election on November 29

A former presidential candidate led the vote ​on Sunday to replace the jailed ‌leader of Moldova's ​restive, pro-Russian Gagauzia region and will face a Socialist Party candidate in a November 29 runoff, results showed. Eight candidates vied for the position of bashkan, or leader, ‌of Gagauzia, a region in Moldova's south inhabited mainly by Turkic-speaking Orthodox Christians who generally favour close ties with Russia.

With all votes counted, results showed Alexandr Stoianoglo received 38.44% of votes and Fiodor Gagauz secured 24.22%, short of the 50% needed ‌to win outright, so they will meet in the second round set for November 29. Stoianoglo ran against Moldovan ‌President Maia Sandu in her successful reelection campaign in 2024. Fiodor Gagauz represents the pro-Russian Socialist Party. Both are lawyers.

Gagauzia's previous leader, Evgenia Gutul, was sentenced last year to seven years in prison on charges of illegally channelling money from Russia to finance a political party that former ⁠Soviet Moldova ​says was a front ⁠for Russian meddling. Gutul regularly visited Moscow while in office. Russia has long denounced Gutul's sentencing and incarceration and accused Moldova's pro-European authorities of suppressing opposition.

Gagauzia, ⁠which secured autonomy after the collapse of Soviet rule, has a history of opposition to authorities in Moldova, one of Europe's ​poorest countries lying between Ukraine and European Union member Romania. Sandu's government, which hopes to secure EU membership by 2030, ⁠has fiercely opposed Russia's war in Ukraine and accuses Moscow of interfering in its affairs. The Kremlin has dismissed allegations that it interfered in ⁠Moldovan ​politics.

Moldova also faces separatist sentiment in the Transdniestria region on the Ukrainian border, where pro-Russian forces proclaimed an independent state in 1990, when Moldova was still a Soviet republic. Transdniestria's self-styled president, Vadim Krasnoselsky, returned to Moldova on Sunday ⁠after receiving a state award in Moscow from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said he considered Krasnoselsky's ⁠visit to Moscow a ⁠provocation by Russia. Government spokesperson Dumitru Ciorici issued a statement saying that Krasnoselsky would be barred from leaving the country for five years. Krasnoselsky has not made any public statements since ‌returning to ‌Moldova.