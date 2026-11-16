Surfing-Australians Zoric, Ewing take world surfing games gold

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 07:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 07:02 IST
Surfing-Australians Zoric, Ewing take world surfing games gold

Australian surfing prodigy Leihani Zoric claimed gold at the World Surfing ​Games in Peru on Sunday, winning an extra quota place ​for the Australian women's team for the Los ‌Angeles ​2028 Olympics, while countryman Ethan Ewing won the men's event.

Peru won the extra LA28 allocation for the men after former Olympians Lucca Mesinas and Miguel Tudela both made the final in solid, ‌overhead waves at the powerful reef break of Punta Rocas, south of the capital, Lima. Zoric, who won the International Surfing Association's world junior under-18 championships at just 13 earlier this year, finished top of a field of 105 athletes that included her heroes Carissa Moore, Stephanie Gilmore and ‌Tyler Wright — all multiple world champions.

“This means so much to me,” said Zoric, who at 14 becomes the youngest-ever ISA world ‌champion. “I lost in Round 3, and then I had to fight my way back. I surfed four heats today, and I’m so cooked. It was my birthday a couple of days ago and I lost a necklace my dad gave me, and everything wasn’t going well, but then I finally got some luck, and now I’ve ⁠won the ​women’s ISA gold medal, so my ⁠luck has turned." In the final, Zoric finished with a two-wave total of 15.5 points out of a possible 20 to take the win over France's Johanne Defay, ⁠the Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medalist, Spain's Janire Gonzalez-Etxabarri and Team USA's Sawyer Lindblad.

Ewing, a Paris 2024 Olympian and currently ranked seventh on surfing's professional world ​tour, was a standout throughout the event and surfed a near-perfect final. After already dropping a 9.17 and needing just a mid-range ⁠score to take the lead, Ewing tore the wave to pieces with a series of razor-sharp turns to score a perfect 10.

He finished with a two-wave total of ⁠19.17 ​for the highest heat score of the event, to comfortably beat Mesinas, Tudela and Germany's Hans Odriozola, a former world junior champion who switched allegiance from Spain last year. The team win for Zoric and squad members Gilmore and Wright means Surfing Australia's Irukandjis — a team ⁠nickname inspired by a small, deadly box jellyfish — can qualify one extra woman for LA28, for a total of three, if two ⁠others qualify through other pathways. Peru ⁠will also be able to qualify a third male if they pick up two other spots through other qualifying pathways.

Japan's Kanoa Igarashi and Mirai Ikeda became the first two surfers to qualify for the ‌Los Angeles Olympics after ‌winning gold at the Asian Games in September.

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