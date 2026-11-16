FOREX-Yen steady against euro and dollar after soft Japanese GDP data

The yen was pinned near two-month lows against the dollar and little changed against the euro in Asian trade on Monday as markets assessed how an unexpected contraction in ‌the Japanese economy in the third quarter might affect the policy outlook. The yen fluctuated between gains and losses without moving too far, trading against the dollar at 159.72 yen and against the euro at 176.03 yen, close to levels where US and Japanese authorities are believed to have intervened earlier this year.

"Unless weakness spreads into wages, services and underlying domestic demand, the BOJ ‌is likely to look through the soft patch," said Masahiko Loo, chief fixed income strategist at State Street Investment Management in Tokyo. "The yen may take the initial ‌hit, but expect strong resistance to further weakness in the 160s," he added. "Intervention risk rises, while the risk-reward of adding fresh yen shorts becomes increasingly unattractive at these levels."

Asia's second-largest economy contracted by an annualised 0.1% in the July-September quarter, data showed, weaker than expectations of 0.3% growth. Most other currency pairs held steady in early Asian trade. The euro last fetched $1.1021, the British pound was level at $1.3212, the Australian dollar was down ⁠0.1% at $0.6769 and ​its kiwi counterpart was flat at $0.5520.

Against the ⁠Chinese yuan, the US dollar was flat at 6.6716 yuan in offshore trade after data on Monday showed China's industrial output expanded at a slower pace in October, growing 4.8% from the corresponding month a year ⁠before, while growth in retail sales also cooled. The dollar has been gaining strength lately, rising against most of its peers for the past five consecutive sessions after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials ​and a hot October inflation report, which have revived bets that the US central bank will have to take aggressive action to rein in cost-of-living pressures.

The US ⁠dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 103.46, its highest since April 2025. "Markets are pricing higher US rates in the near term, but also a greater drag on ⁠medium-term ​US growth from restrictive policy," MUFG analysts wrote. "That slowdown has yet to materialise."

The US central bank "has some work to do on inflation," said Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeff Schmid on Sunday. He is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 92% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at ⁠the US central bank's next two-day meeting ending on December 9, while assigning an 8% likelihood to a bigger 50-basis-point hike, down from 11.5% on Friday, according to the ⁠CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Traders have priced in ⁠four rate hikes by September next year, albeit by a slim margin, the tool shows. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was down 1.2 basis points at 5.137%.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin rose 0.4% to $65,289.20, stabilising after a three-day rout that took ‌the biggest digital asset to a ‌four-month low during the weekend, while ether was up 0.6% at $1,830.66.