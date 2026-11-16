Olympics-Surfing chief Aguerre confident of 2032 Brisbane Games inclusion

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 09:02 IST
Olympics-Surfing chief Aguerre confident of 2032 Brisbane Games inclusion

Surfing is a strong contender to ​remain on the programme for the 2032 Brisbane ​Games after successful appearances at Tokyo ‌and ​Paris and inclusion for Los Angeles in 2028, the head of the sport's Olympic governing body said.

International Surfing Association President Fernando Aguerre said Olympic ‌officials would be meeting next month to put forward disciplines to include in Brisbane, which will host Australia's third Games. "In December they're going to have a session meeting, and they're going to look at the sports, ‌but being already in Tokyo and Paris successfully, and being selected as part of the initial ‌program for LA, we're quite confident that we're going to be part of the group of sports selected," said Aguerre.

Aguerre highlighted surfing's success in Tokyo, where the sport's Olympic debut helped lift viewership, and in Paris, where a photo of Brazilian ⁠bronze medallist ​Gabriel Medina went viral. “For ⁠a sport that has a very short history and a sport that has the smallest amount of athletes of any sport ⁠in the Games, we punch much above our weight,” Aguerre told Reuters from the World Surfing Games in Peru.

The ​sport's popularity in Australia and potential venues including the right-hand point breaks of the Gold Coast, ⁠an hour south of Brisbane, could also help with surfing's argument for inclusion. Aguerre said preparations for LA28 - "ground zero" for surfing's industry ⁠and ​culture for decades - were progressing well.

Thousands of spectators will be able to watch Olympic surfing live for the first time at the venue of Trestles, near San Clemente, after COVID-19 restrictions kept fans ⁠away in Tokyo and the remote reef break of Teahupo'o limited crowds for Paris 2024. "We selected the ⁠best surf spot, which ⁠is Trestles, and it's a great wave," said Aguerre. "It's the best time of the year for good quality waves, in the middle of the summer, so ‌everybody is very ‌happy and we are very confident."

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