US DOJ warns Senator Warren about potential Trump-related probes

The US Department of ​Justice on Sunday warned Senator Elizabeth Warren, ‌the likely ​incoming chair of the Senate Banking Committee, of potential "significant legal consequences" if she fails to preserve records related to investigations into President Donald Trump.

Sunday's warning is the ‌latest sent by the Justice Department to congressional Democrats about their potential plans to investigate the administration or Trump associates. Trump last week ordered the department to look into Democratic lawmakers for "threatening" people, and US Attorney General Todd Blanche subsequently indicated that ‌his agency was prepared to battle congressional Democrats.

In a letter to Warren, US Attorney Aaron Reitz in Houston told ‌the Massachusetts Democrat she appeared "eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump's private associates." Reitz told her to preserve materials "relevant to your intent to weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights."

Notices to preserve records can presage ⁠investigations. Warren's office ​did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment. Reitz shared the letter on social media, and Trump reposted it to his Truth Social account several hours later.

Warren and ⁠other Democrats have signaled that when their party takes control of Congress in January, they plan to investigate large corporations, White ​House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Elon Musk, the world's richest person, among others. OTHER LETTERS

A progressive and onetime ⁠presidential candidate, Warren is a vocal Wall Street critic and has repeatedly condemned the Trump administration and its policies. She is the top Democrat on ⁠the ​Senate Banking Committee, and is widely expected to become chair when Democrats take over Congress.

Reitz's letter to Warren cited her statements on investigating corporate leaders. "The context sends a strong smoke signal: you intend to target private individuals close ⁠to President Trump," he wrote.

Other Democratic lawmakers who have received similar letters include Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elissa Slotkin ⁠as well as Representative Robert ⁠Garcia, who is in line to lead the House Oversight Committee. Political experts and Trump's opponents have raised concerns about efforts by the Republican president and his administration to target their ‌own critics ‌and political opponents.