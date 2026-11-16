South Korea to inspect glasses worn by exam candidates after AI cheating scandal
South Korea will inspect every pair of glasses worn by students taking this week's national college entrance exam to prevent AI-assisted cheating, after cheating in the tax accountant exam shook public confidence in the country's high-stakes testing system. There have even been calls to postpone the university entrance exam to ensure a fair test after the scandal, although the Education Ministry has ruled out a delay to an exam seen as crucial to success in South Korea's hyper-competitive society.
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