South Korea to inspect glasses worn by exam candidates after AI cheating scandal

South Korea will inspect every pair of glasses worn by ​students taking this week's national college entrance exam to ​prevent AI-assisted cheating, after cheating in the ‌tax ​accountant exam shook public confidence in the country's high-stakes testing system. There have even been calls to postpone the university entrance exam to ensure a fair test after ‌the scandal, although the Education Ministry has ruled out a delay to an exam seen as crucial to success in South Korea's hyper-competitive society.

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