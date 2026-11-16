Rugby-Wallabies' Wilson sees improvement despite defeat by Scotland

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 09:19 IST
Rugby-Wallabies' Wilson sees improvement despite defeat by Scotland

Australia slipped to a fourth successive defeat ​with a 15-12 loss to Scotland ​in the Nations Championship on ‌Sunday, ​but captain Harry Wilson said his side showed clear signs of improvement. The game at Murrayfield was a more even ‌contest in comparison to Australia's record loss to England this month and their mauling by the All Blacks in two Bledisloe Cup encounters in October.

"I'm disappointed with the result, ‌because we're here to win," Wilson told reporters. "But if we keep preparing and ‌training like that and putting that performance out, we're going to get a lot more wins." The defeat piled more pressure on coach Les Kiss, who took charge in August and went unbeaten in ⁠his first ​five tests before ⁠results nosedived, leading to questions over the side's competitiveness ahead of next year's World Cup on home ⁠soil.

Asked if he had enough time to right the ship before the October 1 to ​November 13 tournament, Kiss told reporters: "It's the time we have. I've said from ⁠the beginning that we're happy with that time that we've got. "Now we have two more test matches ⁠that ​really are important for us, starting with Wales next week, so just keep building on the things that we are trying to get better at.

"I do ⁠think there's every chance that there will be improvement, in a way that we know ⁠we can be ⁠very competitive and go to that World Cup with some confidence." Australia, fourth in the Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere standings, play Wales ‌in Cardiff ‌on Saturday.

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