Australia wary of iron ore trade manipulation as China seeks more bargaining power

Australia said any potential manipulation ‌of ​trade in iron ore would be against international rules and a threat to government revenues, as China's centralisation of its buying increases its bargaining power in negotiating contracts.

Resources Minister Madeleine King said the prospect of lower prices for Australia's ‌biggest commodity export was concerning but the government was not looking to get involved in contract talks. "The Australian Government supports open and free trade, and when there is any kind of manipulation or changes to that, that is cause for concern," King said at a press conference on Monday.

"We know China has banned export of particular minerals ‌in rare earths and so forth, because of their production power. And on this side now, as a consumer, they are looking to adjust the price ‌downward to their advantage, which would be difficult for our economy," she said. "We should have free trade, tariff-free trade and less market manipulation."

The China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG) did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. China, the world's largest iron ore consumer, established CMRG in 2022 to purchase ore on behalf of its steelmakers, giving it greater leverage as a large, single buyer.

CMRG has been ⁠locked in ​negotiations with miners throughout the year, and ⁠has sought to secure better terms for Chinese steelmakers, which have faced thin margins and weak domestic demand. Australia's major miners and lobbyists have asked for Canberra's help to push back against CMRG's efforts ⁠to get lower prices in supply contracts.

China buys about 75% of global seaborne iron ore, while Australia accounts for around 55% of global supply. UNWISE TO INTERVENE IN CONTRACT TALKS

Goldman Sachs ​has cut its 2027 iron ore price forecast to $92 a metric ton from $96, citing ramped-up output from Guinea's Simandou mine and slowing growth in ⁠Chinese steel demand. The investment bank, in a research note on Saturday, said it expected CMRG's influence over iron ore prices to increase in coming years, cutting the EBITDA of listed Australian miners by up ⁠to $9 ​billion over the next decade, assuming a price range of $85 to $90 a ton.

King had told reporters on Sunday it would be "unwise" for the government to intervene in the contract talks, given that the miners are at different stages of negotiations with CMRG. "But we do appreciate that further discussions will ⁠have to be had around whether this goes much further in terms of driving prices down — because it's against the rules of international trade," she said.

CMRG reached ⁠a new supply deal with Rio Tinto, ⁠Reuters reported last month, though the volume allocated under the contract remains unclear. Fortescue, meanwhile, has warned its operations could be affected if talks with the state-backed buyer do not conclude by year-end. China imposed unofficial bans on a range of ‌Australian commodity exports, including coal, ‌wine and beef, between 2020 and 2023.