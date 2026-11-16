Britain's Prince William and ​Kate Middleton arrived in ​Mumbai on Monday to ‌attend the annual ​Earthshot Prize awards, marking the Princess of Wales' most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing ‌treatment for cancer in 2024. The couple's three-day trip to India will feature an alley cricket match with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, a ride in financial ‌capital Mumbai's metro rail, and meetings with popular Bollywood stars who ‌will also attend the award ceremony on Tuesday.

The couple will conclude their visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Founded in 2020 by ⁠heir-to-the-throne ​William, the Earthshot Prize ⁠aims to find solutions to climate change, and awards five winners £1 million ($1.32 million) ⁠each to scale up their projects.

Kate, 44, underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form ​of cancer, after which she significantly reduced her official workload. Now in ⁠remission, she has gradually increased her public appearances, but had not joined William ⁠on ​previous foreign trips.

Kate had previously said that her cancer diagnosis still impacts her life, and she was taking each day as it ⁠comes. Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 was in May, when she ⁠travelled alone ⁠to Italy for two days as part of her work focusing on early childhood development.

($1 = 0.7567 pounds)