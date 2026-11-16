Trump administration to name Nvidia, other AI firms as US 'national champions', WSJ reports

​US ​President Donald ‌Trump's administration plans ​to designate more ‌than two dozen artificial intelligence "national champions," including Nvidia, Amazon, ‌Microsoft, OpenAI and ‌Anthropic , the Wall Street Journal reported on ⁠Sunday, ​citing people ⁠familiar with the plans. The ⁠program aims to ​help the AI companies ⁠expand overseas and better compete ⁠with ​Chinese rivals, the report said.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠report.