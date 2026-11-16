French actor Gerard Depardieu withdraws his sexual assault appeal, apologises to victims

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 14:36 IST
French actor Gerard Depardieu withdraws his sexual assault appeal, apologises to victims

French ​actor Gérard Depardieu on ​Monday withdrew his ‌appeal against ​a 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to ‌his victims.

In a statement, Depardieu said he had often used "vulgar, sexually suggestive humour" on set and now realized "there is a line between ‌cheekiness and offence". He said he offered "his deepest and ‌most sincere apologies to all those who may have suffered as a result", adding that he had chosen to pull his appeal ⁠as he ​had "come to ⁠realise that I belonged to a world that no longer exists".

Depardieu – ⁠a towering figure in French cinema, who starred in more than ​200 films over five decades, including Green Card, The ⁠Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac – was found guilty of sexually assaulting ⁠two ​women on a film set in May 2025. He received an 18-month suspended sentence, with the judge saying ⁠he appeared not to have grasped the "traumatic" impact of his ⁠behaviour.

Depardieu still ⁠faces the prospect of a trial for allegedly raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. He ‌denies ‌guilt.

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