GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as caution sets in before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO

Global ‌shares ​fell on Monday after a volatile week capped by the shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO, with the chipmaker's earnings and Anthropic's IPO this week set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market still has further to run. Later in the week, US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping ‌and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC forum in Shenzhen to discuss nuclear arms reduction and the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Markets will also be alert for any hint of policymakers being receptive to the idea of an outsized 50-basis-point interest rate hike next month. The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed speakers will be on the bill this week.

MSCI's All-World index ‌was down 0.4%, while the STOXX 600 just managed to stay in positive territory, having risen 2.5% to record highs last week. Technology stocks bore the brunt of the pressure, with chip-equipment maker ASML, chipmaker Infineon and ‌engineering group Siemens acting as the largest drags on the index. Tech stocks in Asia tumbled overnight, taking nearly 5% off Taiwanese equities and 3% off South Korea's.

Nvidia, the poster child of a four-year US bull market, saw its market value tumble to $3.9 trillion by Friday from about $5.8 trillion in early October, LSEG data showed, as investors rushed for the exits after Huang's departure. Analysts expect earnings growth of 90% on revenue of $109 billion in Nvidia's fiscal third quarter when it unveils earnings on Tuesday, with all eyes on whether the ⁠new management will stick ​to the chipmaker's bullish outlook for next year.

"Options markets ⁠imply an earnings-day move of approximately +/-7%, yet I question whether the quarterly numbers will carry their usual significance," said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone. "Nvidia may well deliver another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow's earnings, but investors are increasingly ⁠trying to value a business in FY2028 and FY2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage."

The company's shares were down 0.14% on Europe's Tradegate platform on Monday. Trading in Claude chatbot creator Anthropic is scheduled to begin just two days later, ​setting up a real-time barometer for sentiment on the AI trade.

The firm's IPO has drawn more institutional interest than SpaceX, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. US DOLLAR LIFTS WITH YIELDS

Meanwhile, traders ⁠are pricing in a growing chance of a jumbo-sized rate rise from the Federal Reserve at its December meeting, following a series of data that show inflation pressure is broadening. Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike next month is essentially locked in, while the chances of ⁠a ​50-basis-point increase are just below 10%. Markets are pricing in at least three rate hikes between now and next December, with a growing chance of a fourth.

"Hawkish comments from Fed, ECB and BoE speakers have brought the prospect of aggressive hikes back on the table. We see one more hike from the Fed and ECB in December, but don't see the case for a series of rate hikes," Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said. "The path ⁠beyond December would depend on the war. If we get any version of ceasefire in the Middle East and oil (Brent) comes below $80, we do not see a case for further hikes in 2027," he said.

In government ⁠debt, US Treasury prices gained modestly after witnessing their biggest ⁠weekly selloff since April last year following Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. Ten-year yields were flat at 5.1433%, having jumped 29 bps to return above the key psychological level of 5%.

Higher yields have pushed the dollar to its highest since April last year against a basket of major currencies. In commodities, oil prices were mostly steady after two weeks ‌of declines driven by expectations of ‌a coming supply surplus. Brent futures were flat at $95.89 a barrel, having dropped 2.5% last week.