Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 18:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment ​news briefs.

Kids' Choice Awards ​honor Chris Pratt, BTS

The ‌Nickelodeon Kids' ​Choice Awards on Saturday honored Chris Pratt with the "King of Comedy" title, while South ‌Korean boy band BTS took home favorite album for "ARIRANG" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" won favorite movie. BTS also secured the award for favorite music group, ‌their fifth time in this category, as well as a ‌win for favorite song with "Swim". Tom Holland and Zendaya gained the best male and female actor awards for their roles in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

Hollywood salutes Glenn Close ⁠and ​Ridley Scott with ⁠honorary Oscars

Hollywood's big-screen stars celebrated the careers of actor Glenn Close and director Ridley ⁠Scott on Sunday at the annual Governors Awards, one of the first red-carpet ​events of the movie awards season. The pair were among five ⁠film industry heavyweights bestowed with honorary Oscars at a gala attended by A-list actors from ⁠Tom ​Cruise to power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

French actor Gerard Depardieu withdraws his sexual assault appeal, apologises to victims

French actor Gérard ⁠Depardieu on Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual ⁠assault, accepting ⁠his guilt and apologising to his victims. In a statement, Depardieu said he had often used "vulgar, sexually suggestive humour" on ‌set and ‌now realized "there is a line ​between cheekiness and offence".

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UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

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Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

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3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

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4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

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