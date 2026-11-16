Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Kids' Choice Awards honor Chris Pratt, BTS
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday honored Chris Pratt with the "King of Comedy" title, while South Korean boy band BTS took home favorite album for "ARIRANG" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" won favorite movie. BTS also secured the award for favorite music group, their fifth time in this category, as well as a win for favorite song with "Swim". Tom Holland and Zendaya gained the best male and female actor awards for their roles in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".
Hollywood salutes Glenn Close and Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars
Hollywood's big-screen stars celebrated the careers of actor Glenn Close and director Ridley Scott on Sunday at the annual Governors Awards, one of the first red-carpet events of the movie awards season. The pair were among five film industry heavyweights bestowed with honorary Oscars at a gala attended by A-list actors from Tom Cruise to power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.
French actor Gerard Depardieu withdraws his sexual assault appeal, apologises to victims
French actor Gérard Depardieu on Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims. In a statement, Depardieu said he had often used "vulgar, sexually suggestive humour" on set and now realized "there is a line between cheekiness and offence".