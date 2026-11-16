Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Lilly says its obesity drugs helped patients lose weight in clinical trials

Eli Lilly & Co on Saturday released some new data from several ​clinical trials of its obesity drugs for the ObesityWeek 2026 medical conference, but it has not yet released the full results. In ​the Phase 2 trial of EloraTZP, an investigational combination of eloralintide and tirzepatide:

J&J looks ‌to ​buy Ollin Biosciences for up to $3.4 billion, FT says

Johnson & Johnson could announce a deal as soon as Monday to buy Texas-based biotech Ollin Biosciences for up to $3.4 billion, the Financial Times said, citing people familiar with the matter. Here are some details:

AstraZeneca gets US nod for expanded Imfinzi use, new rare-disease therapy

AstraZeneca said on Monday it has won two US drug approvals, an expanded bladder cancer use for its ‌immunotherapy Imfinzi and a first-of-its-kind therapy for a rare muscle-weakening disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration approved Imfinzi, combined with enfortumab vedotin, a targeted therapy prior to surgery, for muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients who are ineligible for or have refused cisplatin-based chemotherapy

Lilly to buy Calytrix Bio for up to $1.5 billion

Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire Calytrix Bio for up to $1.5 billion in cash to expand the development of treatments for rare blood cancers, the privately held biotech said on Monday. The move is the latest in a string of acquisitions by the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant as ‌it works to diversify beyond its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss franchise, the company's primary growth engine.

Africa CDC says Ebola outbreak still out of control six months since it was declared

Africa's top public health agency said on Sunday that the Ebola outbreak in Congo ‌was still out of control six months after it was declared, citing problems including deadly attacks on health workers, unpaid staff and a lack of resources. "We are all in agreement today to say that this outbreak is still serious, and is still not under control," Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa CDC, told Reuters in an interview.

Sofinnova closes €725 million fund to back European biotech expansion

Life sciences investment firm Sofinnova Partners said on Monday it has closed a second crossover fund at €725 million ($799 million), above its original target, to back European biotechs that are seeking to compete globally. A crossover fund typically invests in private companies approaching commercialisation or public listings, bridging the gap between venture capital and ⁠public-market investing.

DNA drug ​developer Seawolf launches with $100 million funding, Sanofi deal

Seawolf Therapeutics on Monday launched publicly ⁠with $100 million in funding and a deal with French drugmaker Sanofi worth up to $1.2 billion, as it seeks to develop DNA-based medicines. The Series A financing was backed by Versant Ventures, MPM BioImpact and Novartis Venture Fund, with participation from Eli Lilly, CRISPR Therapeutics and others

Novo's Wegovy pill helps patients lose about 6% of weight ⁠in three months, real-world data show

Patients who stayed on Novo Nordisk's daily Wegovy pill lost an average of 6.2% of their body weight over three months, according to real-world data due to be presented at the ObesityWeek conference in Washington. The pill, launched in January, has helped Novo regain some ground lost to Eli ​Lilly, and the Danish drugmaker is trying to stay ahead of its US rival in the race for oral obesity treatments.

Helus Pharma's psychedelic depression drug succeeds in late-stage study

Helus Pharma said on Monday its experimental psychedelic drug showed statistically significant improvement in ⁠depression symptoms compared with placebo in a late-stage trial in patients with major depressive disorder. The study enrolled 222 adults with moderate to severe major depression.

WHO says antimicrobial resistance efforts improve globally but remain off track for 2030 goals

More countries have adopted plans to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) this year, but most are failing to translate commitments into funded programs, leaving ⁠the ​world off pace to meet key 2030 targets, the World Health Organization said. Of 183 countries surveyed, 173 reported having a national action plan to tackle AMR, up from 79 in 2017. Only 42, however, said their plans were financed and implemented.

LEO Pharma owners see market conditions as unsuitable for IPO, CEO says

LEO Pharma's owners don't think the current market conditions support a stock market listing, its chief executive said on Monday, casting further doubt on the Danish drugmaker's flotation plans for 2026. Christophe Bourdon told Reuters that an initial public offering remained a "natural ⁠and viable option" for the dermatology specialist, while saying that its timing depended both on the company's performance and investors' appetite for new listings.

US FDA declines to approve Summit lung cancer drug after trial misses key survival goal

The US Food and Drug Administration on ⁠Sunday declined to approve Summit Therapeutics' lung cancer drug ivonescimab, a setback for ⁠efforts to expand treatment for patients whose cancer has progressed after earlier therapies. In its so-called complete response letter, the FDA cited a late-stage trial showing that, while ivonescimab significantly delayed disease progression, it did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival.

Summit shares drop after US FDA declines to approve lung cancer drug

Shares of Summit Therapeutics fell nearly 20% in premarket trading on Monday after the US Food ‌and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental lung ‌cancer drug ivonescimab. The regulator on Sunday cited the drug's failure to achieve statistical significance in overall survival, a key measure of long-term treatment benefit, ​in a late-stage study that formed part of Summit's marketing application.