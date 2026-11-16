Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Absent officially, unofficially 'America is all in' at COP31

The United States officially is absent from COP31. On the ground at the climate talks on the Turkish Mediterranean coast, its presence is hard to miss. Emboldened by the Democrats' congressional election victories this month, US lawmakers, governors and former officials have packed venues across the climate summit. They have promised the US will return to the Paris climate agreement "with humility" and ​they say climate action is alive despite President Donald Trump.

Ukraine hits bridge linking Russia and Crimea, Kremlin says damage is 'minor'

Ukrainian drones struck a bridge over the Kerch Strait that links Russia and Crimea overnight, but caused only minor damage, the Kremlin and the peninsula's Russia-backed governor said on Monday. In a call ​with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Minor damage is being assessed. Traffic across the bridge continues."

Chinese premier lauds 'extraordinary' ties with ASEAN ahead of Trump visit

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday hailed what he ‌called "truly extraordinary" achievements of China ​and Southeast Asia in the face of global trade restrictions, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade at a summit ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival. In remarks to leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, Li said that at a time of growing unilateralism and protectionism and recurring geopolitical conflict, economic relations between China and ASEAN had only strengthened.

UN labour agency chief Houngbo wins second term, AI and funding in focus

The head of the UN labour agency, Togo's Gilbert Houngbo, won a second five-year term on Monday as he confronts challenges ranging from the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs to a funding crisis caused by US non-payments. In his acceptance speech, the International Labour Organization's first African head described AI's transformation of the labour market as the key challenge.

Exclusive-Italian court places Revolut unit under supervision over money-laundering

An Italian court has placed the European unit of British bank Revolut under judicial administration after finding that convicted mobsters and money launderers had funnelled illicit cash through its accounts. The one-year ‌measure targets Lithuania-based Revolut Bank UAB, which operates in Italy through a local branch. In a 39-page ruling reviewed by Reuters, the court cited "serious deficiencies" in the lender's anti-money laundering controls.

Chip tensions loom over Trump-Xi summit, as US and China push AI safety steps

The prospect of tighter US curbs on China's access to advanced AI chips will likely overshadow talks when US President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping meet at a summit in Shenzhen this week, analysts said, though the leaders could make some progress on AI safety cooperation. The meeting on Thursday comes days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, who starred at the US-China summit in Busan a year ago promoting chip sales, resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan appeals for urgent medical help, says he 'may not return alive'

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed on Monday to the country's Supreme Court for urgent medical attention, saying his and his wife's health was failing and that court orders for their treatment had not been implemented. Khan, 74, who has been in prison since 2023, said in a letter sent through his lawyer to the chief justice that doctors had told him he was "highly vulnerable to a brain hemorrhage and cardiac arrest"

Poland detains three teenagers suspected of preparing terrorist attack

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained three teenagers suspected of preparing a terrorist attack, Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister overseeing Poland's special ‌services, said on X on Monday. The suspects, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, had links to an international neo-Nazi movement, Siemoniak said.

US and Russia to oppose talks on limiting autonomous weapons

Major arms producers the United States and Russia look set to oppose a push at a global meeting in Geneva this week to launch negotiations on legally binding rules for autonomous weapons, diplomats and rights groups said. The rise of artificial intelligence has boosted development of drones, robots, tanks, submarines and other military hardware capable of killing without human involvement. Semi-autonomous, AI-assisted weapons have already been used in Ukraine, Sudan and the Middle East, despite ethical concerns.

Cape Verde President Neves wins ‌second term, challenger Rosa concedes defeat

Cape Verde President José Maria Neves has won a second five-year term, according to provisional results from Sunday's election, besting five challengers including the archipelago's first female candidate after a campaign focused on the need to create more jobs for young people. The results from 97% of polling stations, announced on state-owned television, showed Neves earning 63.8% of the vote, more than the 50% needed to avoid a second round.

Hungary PM Magyar urges Fidesz lawmakers to quit over cash haul in graft probe

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar called on opposition Fidesz and Christian Democrat lawmakers on Monday to resign after authorities recovered nearly $20 million in cash in a bribery probe into a minister under a former Orban government. In a fiery speech in parliament, Magyar, who ousted former Prime Minister Viktor Orban after 16 years in an April election and pledged to investigate alleged corruption during Orban's tenure, said the scandal was just the "tip of the iceberg" and his anti-corruption drive would go on.

Factbox-Here are the Republicans emerging as potential 2028 contenders

Republican 2028 White House hopefuls face a difficult political landscape after President Donald Trump's party suffered a stinging midterm defeat, raising questions about whether Republican voters will rally behind candidates closely aligned with Trump or favor those charting a different course. Will Republican voters want a Trump loyalist like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio? Or will they prefer someone like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is aligned with Trump but has established his own political brand?

France temporarily bans firework mortars amid school protests

France has temporarily banned the sale and use of firework mortars that some protesters have used against police forces and near schools during nationwide street ⁠protests and school blockades, the Interior Ministry ​said on X. The ban, which will be in effect until November 27, is aimed at "preventing the risk of serious disturbances to public order during blockades outside secondary schools and universities, ⁠as well as during demonstrations, resulting from the use of pyrotechnic devices and fireworks," it said.

After days of flight disruptions, officials see system back to normal by Monday

US air travel disruptions continued for a third day with more than 11,500 flights affected on Sunday, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy predicted a return to normalcy by Monday even as airlines scrambled to get back on schedule following a systemwide ground stop. Some 2,100 flights nationwide were canceled and 9,400 were delayed on Sunday, according to aviation data site FlightAware. Airlines on Saturday had canceled nearly 6,700 US flights and delayed more than 9,100.

UN ready to support any denuclearisation effort from US, China, Russia talks

The United Nations is prepared to support any denuclearisation effort that may arise from this week's summit meeting of China, Russia and the United States, UN chief Antonio Guterres ⁠said on Monday, despite a lack of certainty about such an outcome. "If there is a denuclearisation program, we are ready to be fully engaged in that and contribute to make it a success," UN Secretary-General Guterres said in Manila, where he is attending a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Ukraine hits bridge linking Russia and Crimea, Kremlin says damage is 'minor'

Ukrainian drones struck a bridge over the Kerch Strait that links Russia and Crimea overnight, but caused only minor damage, the Kremlin and the peninsula's Russia-backed governor said on Monday. In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Minor damage is being assessed. Traffic across the bridge continues."

Scores of Bahraini Shi'ite clerics get life in prison for plotting with Iran

Scores of Bahrainis, mostly Shi'ite clerics according to a rights group, ​have been sentenced to life in prison on charges of colluding with Iran's Revolutionary Guards to undermine the state, the prosecution said on Monday. The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said 64 defendants had been sentenced to life and five others to 15 years in prison. It said 60 of the defendants were Shi'ite clerics.

Lithuanian president says US troop rotations will continue beyond latest deployment

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday that US troop rotations in Lithuania would continue beyond the current nine-month deployment, speaking at a ceremony marking the arrival of the latest two US battalions. Washington first deployed troops to ⁠Lithuania, a NATO member bordering Russia and Belarus, in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Iran’s proxy in Iraq rakes in hundreds of millions through oil smuggling

Iran's most powerful Shi'ite militia ally in Iraq has been raking in hundreds of millions of dollars from oil stolen from the state, Iraqi officials say, prompting the prime minister to ready his security forces to confront the heavily armed group. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has launched his toughest challenge yet to the group Kataib Hezbollah by cracking down on an oil smuggling network it has run for years, senior security, army, police and oil officials told Reuters.

Holding talks with Russia on Europe's security now would be premature, EU ministers say

Several European Union foreign ministers cautioned on Monday against discussing Europe's future security architecture with Moscow before a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, urging Europe not to fall into a Russian ⁠trap. Any such ​discussions must await a ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine and depend on Moscow making meaningful concessions, they said.

Somaliland briefly detains Americans accused of threatening national security

The national intelligence agency in the self-declared Republic of Somaliland said it had briefly detained five US nationals who were threatening national security. The National Intelligence Agency of Somaliland (NIA) said in a post on X late on Sunday that it had been monitoring the US nationals since they arrived and conducted a “lengthy investigation” into their activities.

China says Xi-Putin-Trump meeting has 'groundbreaking significance'

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that this week's trilateral meeting between the Chinese, US and Russian leaders is of "groundbreaking significance" and will promote world peace and stability. The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Thursday in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the site of this week's APEC summit.

Kremlin denies Estonian accusation Russia was behind attempted arson that prompted border closure

The Kremlin on Monday said it completely denied Estonian accusations that Russia was behind an attempted arson attack that prompted Tallinn to announce it was closing its border with Russia. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Sunday that all border crossing points with Russia would be closed from December 1, following an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems that Tallinn said had been ordered by Russia's GRU military intelligence service.

Lindsay Clancy returns to ⁠court as potential murder retrial looms

Lindsay Clancy is due back in court on Monday for a hearing that is expected to determine when she could be retried on murder charges for killing her three young children at her home in Massachusetts in 2023. Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth has indicated he plans at the hearing to set a date for a second trial in the case, which sparked debates over Clancy's guilt and postpartum mental illness.

Bulgaria rescues crew from capsized wheat ship in Black Sea, transport ministry says

Bulgaria safely evacuated the crew of a cargo ship carrying 3 metric tons of wheat that capsized in ⁠its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, its transport ministry said on Monday. Bulgaria received a distress signal early on Monday, indicating the Somali-flagged ship that was sailing from Romania to Egypt was ⁠sinking about 40 nautical miles off Cape Kaliakra, the ministry said in a statement.

Gambia clears Barrow to run for third presidential term, approves eight other candidates

Gambia's electoral commission has cleared President Adama Barrow to run for a third term in an election next month, along with eight other candidates. The Independent Electoral Commission announced at the weekend that it had also accepted the nomination papers of veteran opposition leader Ousainu Darboe, rising political figure Talib Ahmed Bensouda and the sole female candidate, Isatou Touray

Deleted from India's voter rolls, some Muslims face detention, deportation

When Sahida Fakir stepped out of her Mumbai home on July 19 to buy vegetables, she told her younger son she would be back in minutes. More than three months later, the 38-year-old is living in a Bangladeshi village, separated from her husband and two sons.

Exclusive-Risk of nuclear accident in Ukraine increasing this winter, atomic safety regulators say

The risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine is increasing this winter, nuclear safety regulators representing 38 countries said on ‌Monday, urging Russia to stop its attacks on the country's power infrastructure. Moscow has stepped up its drone and missile attacks on ‌Ukrainian energy installations, such as plants, power lines and electricity substations, a system already weakened after nearly five years of conflict.

Russia denies orchestrating cyberattack on Romanian institution

The Russian embassy in Bucharest denied that a cyberattack on a Romanian government organisation last year was controlled by Moscow, saying Romanian officials had not provided evidence. Romania's intelligence agency SRI said ​earlier this month that Russian-linked hacking group Turla was behind a December 2025 cyberattack, adding it had cooperated with European Union and NATO partners in this case.