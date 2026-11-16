Scores of Bahraini Shi'ite clerics get life in jail, accused of plotting with Iran

Scores of Bahrainis, mostly Shi'ite Muslim clerics according to a rights group, have been sentenced to life in prison on charges of colluding with Iran's Revolutionary Guards to undermine the state, prosecutors said on Monday. Bahrain, a Shi'ite-majority country ruled by a Sunni Muslim family and home to the US Navy's ‌Fifth Fleet, has long been anxious about Iranian influence.

After Tehran began attacking Bahrain this year in response to the US-Israeli war on Iran, Bahrain accused it of fostering sedition, and launched a crackdown on Shi'ite clerics. Between May and June, authorities arrested more than 50 clerics and religious orators, accusing them of trying to incite rebellion and overthrow the ruling order with help from Iran's dominant Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Reuters reported this month.

The ‌Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said 64 defendants had been sentenced to life and five others to 15 years in prison after a trial that activists said began on July 5. It ‌said 60 of the defendants were Shi'ite clerics. A person close to the clerics' defence teams described the verdicts as "worse than anything we imagined", noting that not a single defendant had been acquitted. The person spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

BAHRAIN'S TOP SHI'ITE CLERIC SENTENCED TO LIFE Some Shi'ites say they are oppressed for their beliefs, and in the early 2010s, the government jailed hundreds of mostly Shi'ite anti-government protesters.

Iran has rejected accusations of interference in Bahrain's internal affairs, but ⁠this year's ​regional war has put authorities on edge once more. "We ⁠are confronting an ideology that demands obedience to Iran's leadership above Bahrain's sovereign authority," Lieutenant General Tariq Al Hassan, head of Bahrain's Public Security Agency, said this month.

The High Criminal Court convicted all the defendants, some of whom were tried in absentia, of ⁠establishing and running a terrorist group linked to the IRGC that sought to overthrow the government, the prosecution said. It did not specify the number of defendants or identify them as clerics or members of a particular sect, but accused ​them of raising funds without authorisation and using mosques, religious sermons and charitable and educational institutions to promote allegiance to Iran's supreme leader.

Some defendants were fined 100,000 Bahraini dinars ($265,000), and the ⁠court ordered the confiscation of more than 8 million Bahraini dinars ($21 million) for charitable purposes. Among those sentenced to life imprisonment was Sheikh Isa Qassim, according to BIRD, who is widely regarded as the spiritual leader of Bahrain's Shi'ite community and has lived in Iran ⁠since ​2018.

"To sentence a man in his late 80s, knowing that the conviction has no practical effect, is difficult to see as anything other than an act of retaliation," said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, BIRD's director of advocacy. RIGHTS GROUPS QUESTION FAIRNESS OF TRIAL

Bahrain stripped Qassim of his citizenship in 2016, accusing him of promoting sectarianism, serving foreign interests and undermining loyalty to the state. The decision sparked protests and drew criticism ⁠from human rights groups and the US. BIRD condemned the latest verdicts, citing allegations of torture, coerced confessions and restrictions on access to evidence. It said defendants had been interrogated without lawyers and pressured ⁠into signing statements they had not read.

Twenty rights groups, ⁠including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, had previously raised concerns about the proceedings, citing allegations of torture, incommunicado detention and restrictions on access to evidence. "This prosecution has torn religious leaders from their congregations and left families living under threats, fear and uncertainty," said BIRD's Alwadaei.

The prosecution said defendants' legal rights had ‌been upheld, with lawyers present and ‌opportunities to examine evidence and question witnesses. ($1 = 0.3769 Bahraini dinars)