DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 16
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MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey. (To Nov. 20)
LIMA - Pope Leo visits Peru (To Nov. 17) PHNOM PENH - French President Emmanuel Macron pays a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni (Final day)
HANOI - Chilean President José Antonio Kast and First Lady María Pia Adriasola Barroilhet will pay an official visit to Vietnam - (To Nov. 17) MANILA - At the invitation of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manila, Philippines (To Nov. 17)
MADRID - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits Spain and meets Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. MANILA/ SHENZHEN - Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung will visit the Philippines and China from November 16 to 19 to attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC summit in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19)
MANILA - ASEAN and South Korean leaders meet in Manila for the 27th ASEAN-ROK Summit, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled SAN SALVADOR - Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime will visit El Salvador to discuss the future of Salvadoran troops deployed in Haiti (To Nov. 17)
MANILA - ASEAN and Australian leaders meet in Manila for the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit MANILA - ASEAN leaders and international partners arrive for a gala dinner hosted by the Philippines during the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings
MANILA - ASEAN and Chinese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-China Summit BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting
ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for Tolerance - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 MANILA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in the ASEAN Summit
MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr holds a news conference following the conclusion of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila BRUSSELS - The United Kingdom and Germany convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, bringing together allies to coordinate support for Ukraine
FRANKFURT - European financial leaders convene for an annual conference in Frankfurt MANILA - ASEAN and Indian leaders meet in Manila for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled
MANILA - Leaders attend the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled SHENZHEN, China (Mainland) - Leaders arrive in China to attend the APEC leaders summit in Shenzhen
BERLIN - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Germany and is expected to comment on his recent direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to end the war in Ukraine, with a presser alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - 0945 GMT MANILA - ASEAN and Japanese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-Japan Summit
MANILA - ASEAN leaders meet counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea for the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18
GREECE - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chair annual high-level cooperation meeting in Nicosia to discuss issues ranging from the ethnically split island to maritime zones and energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day
VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian delegation at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.
SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19) - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting
- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20
BERLIN - NATO Parliamentary Assembly holds its 72nd Annual Session (To Nov. 23) BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit
- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23
BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit
ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen
- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29
SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election
SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions
LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting
- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting. GLOBAL - World AIDS Day
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8
COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec. 12)
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HAITI - Haitian Senate Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election
HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
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