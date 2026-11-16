DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 16

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Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey. (To Nov. 20)

LIMA - Pope Leo visits ‌Peru (To Nov. 17) PHNOM PENH - French President Emmanuel Macron pays a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni (Final day)

HANOI - Chilean President José Antonio Kast and First Lady María Pia Adriasola Barroilhet will pay an official visit to Vietnam - (To Nov. 17) MANILA - At the invitation of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines, Prime ‌Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manila, Philippines (To Nov. 17)

MADRID - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits Spain and meets Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. MANILA/ SHENZHEN - Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung will visit the Philippines and China from November 16 to 19 to attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC summit in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19)

MANILA - ASEAN and South Korean leaders meet in Manila for the 27th ASEAN-ROK Summit, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled SAN SALVADOR - Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime will visit El Salvador to discuss the future of Salvadoran troops deployed in Haiti (To Nov. 17)

MANILA - ASEAN and Australian leaders meet in Manila for the 6th ASEAN-Australia Summit MANILA - ASEAN leaders and international partners arrive for a gala dinner hosted by the Philippines during the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings

MANILA - ASEAN and Chinese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-China Summit BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

ST. ⁠JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - ​International Day for Tolerance - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 MANILA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in the ASEAN Summit

MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr holds a news conference following the conclusion of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila BRUSSELS - The United Kingdom and Germany convene the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, bringing together allies to coordinate support for Ukraine

FRANKFURT - European financial leaders convene for ⁠an annual conference in Frankfurt MANILA - ASEAN and Indian leaders meet in Manila for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled

MANILA - Leaders attend the 13th Mekong-Japan Summit in Manila, with a group photo and opening statements scheduled SHENZHEN, China (Mainland) - Leaders arrive in China to attend the APEC leaders summit in Shenzhen

BERLIN - Finnish President Alexander Stubb visits Germany and is expected to comment on his recent direct contact with ​Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to end the war in Ukraine, with a presser alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz - 0945 GMT MANILA - ASEAN and Japanese leaders meet in Manila for the 29th ASEAN-Japan Summit

MANILA - ASEAN leaders meet counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea for the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit in Manila BRUSSELS - EU ⁠Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

GREECE - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chair annual high-level cooperation meeting in Nicosia to discuss issues ranging from the ethnically split island to maritime zones and energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day

VUKOVAR, Croatia – 35th Anniversary of Vukovar Massacre SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin to lead a Russian ⁠delegation ​at APEC Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen (To Nov. 19) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BERLIN - NATO Parliamentary Assembly holds its 72nd Annual Session (To Nov. 23) BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua ⁠and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29

SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

SWITZERLAND – Referendum ⁠Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and ⁠Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting. GLOBAL - World AIDS Day

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security ‌Summit - 0745 GMT - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit ‌Canada (To Dec. 12)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13

HAITI - Haitian Senate Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election

HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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