EU adds Russian online retailer Wildberries' CEO to Russia sanctions list

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 18:55 IST
EU adds Russian online retailer Wildberries' CEO to Russia sanctions list

The European Union has ​added Tatyana Kim, chief executive ‌of Russia's ​largest online retailer Wildberries, to its Russia sanctions list, the EU's Official Journal showed on Monday.

Kim will now face a freeze on any ‌assets held in the EU along with EU travel and transaction bans. Brussels also imposed sanctions on 50 Russian banks and enablers of Russia's shadow fleet.

It said it had targeted Kim because Wildberries is "one of the largest ‌taxpayers" in Russia and "operates as a supply network for the Russian military by facilitating the sale ‌of military and dual-use goods." Ukraine has been attacking Wildberries facilities since mid-July. Kyiv says the company, whose vast product range includes items such as night-vision goggles, ammunition pouches and helmets alongside regular clothing, cosmetics and electronics, is supporting Russia's war effort.

Responding to ⁠accusations that ​Wildberries sells dual-use goods, which ⁠that can have both civilian and military applications, Kim said in July that it did not offer anything that was not ⁠also available on major global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon or Alibaba. The Kremlin denied that Wildberries' warehouses were ​used for military purposes. Wildberries said the EU sanctions on Kim would not affect its operations ⁠as it had no assets in the EU and did not conduct business there. It said Wildberries and other group companies would ⁠continue ​to operate as usual.

Kim is currently ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia's richest woman, with $5 billion in assets. She was born in the Chechen capital, Grozny, in 1975 to a family ⁠of ethnic Koreans. She worked as an English teacher before founding the company with her then-husband Vladislav Bakalchuk ⁠in 2004. The couple initially ⁠worked out of their apartment in the Moscow region but later rode the e-commerce boom of the 2010s to build Russia's largest online retailer.

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