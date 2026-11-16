Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 3.1% in October

Canada's annual inflation rate rose by 3.1% in October, data showed on Monday, the same rate as the previous month, as higher crude oil prices continued to exert pressure on the headline ‌number.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated October's annual consumer price index to grow by 3.2% ‌from 3.1% in the prior month, and projected monthly inflation at 0.3%. - On a month-on-month basis, the inflation was at 0.2% last month, Statistics Canada said.

- Most of the rise in annual inflation in October was ⁠led by energy-related ​costs with crude ⁠oil staying firm on a year-on-year basis. Gasoline prices rose 30.9% on a yearly basis, up from 27.8% in September, ⁠data showed. - Higher gasoline prices pushed up cost of transportation which rose by 8.9% in October, with ​air transportation soaring by 21.6% in October, up from 19.4% in September.

- Excluding energy, ⁠the annual CPI rate rose 2% in October, after increasing 2.1% in September, StatsCan said. - Grocery prices rose in ⁠October ​after four consecutive months of slower growth. Prices for food purchased at stores rose by 2% in October from 1.7% in September on an annual basis. Prices for clothing also ⁠increased, posting 1.8% year-on-year rise, up from a 0.3% decrease in the prior month.

- CPI-median, the ⁠centermost component of the ⁠CPI basket, was at 2%, same as the upwardly revised number in September, while CPI-trim, which excludes the most extreme price changes, slowed to 1.8% ‌in October ‌from a revised 1.9%.