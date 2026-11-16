Nigeria's inflation rate eases further in October, data shows
Nigeria's headline consumer inflation eased further in October, the statistics office said on Monday, offering some relief to President Bola Tinubu in the build-up to national elections.
Inflation came in at 14.06% year-on-year in October from 14.63% in September, data showed,after months hovering around the 15% level. Stubborn price pressures are a particular test for Tinubu ahead of the January vote, when he will seek a final four-year term.
He took office in 2023 and made a series of economic reforms including cutting petrol subsidies and devaluing the currency to try to lift economic growth and bolster public finances. But those reforms also spurred a cost-of-living crisis, with Nigerians facing particularly high prices for food, transport and energy.
Food inflation fell to 19.13% year-on-year in October from 19.59% in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said.