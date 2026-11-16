Nigeria's inflation rate eases further in October, data shows

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 19:03 IST
Nigeria's inflation rate eases further in October, data shows

Nigeria's headline ‌consumer inflation eased ​further in October, the statistics office said on Monday, offering ‌some relief to President Bola Tinubu in the build-up to national elections.

Inflation came in at 14.06% ‌year-on-year in October from 14.63% in September, data ‌showed,after months hovering around the 15% level. Stubborn price pressures are a particular test for Tinubu ahead of the ⁠January ​vote, when ⁠he will seek a final four-year term.

He took office ⁠in 2023 and made a series of economic ​reforms including cutting petrol subsidies and devaluing the ⁠currency to try to lift economic growth and bolster public ⁠finances. But ​those reforms also spurred a cost-of-living crisis, with Nigerians facing particularly high prices ⁠for food, transport and energy.

Food inflation fell to 19.13% year-on-year ⁠in ⁠October from 19.59% in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

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